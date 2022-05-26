Erie firefighters are handing out free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to Erie residents.

Starting Thursday, May 26 through Saturday, May 28, Erie County residents who live in a home are eligible for these devices.

Each family can pick up two free detectors.

One Erie fire inspector said 30 years ago people had more than 15 minutes to get out of a room before it became fully involved in fire.

He said today it’s more important than ever to have these life saving devices in your home.

“Nowadays you only have up to three minutes because of the different materials that everything is made out of. You have more plastics in your house, more foam, stuff like that. So a room will become fully involved in fire a lot quicker than it would have 20 or 30 years ago,” said Donald Sauer, fire inspector, Erie Fire Department.

Firefighters will hand out detectors until they run out on Saturday.