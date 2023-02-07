Erieites look up to the sky for a few surprise appearances that became a favorite topic on social media.

It happened on Monday and video captured the flyover near West 38th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Erie. Residents in the region captured video of military helicopters, called Chinooks, flying overhead.

According to the executive director of the Erie International Airport, military personnel have access to the airspace and do not have to notify the airport about their travel schedule.

He added that these aircraft usually transfer from different bases around the region and only sometimes make a pitstop at the Erie airport.