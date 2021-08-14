Erie residents celebrate 814 Day

Today is a celebration of Erie, and families are excited to partake in the activities for 814 Day.

This is a day to celebrate Erie with local events, live music, and movie nights for the community.

814 Day is a day filled with activities. One local family is excited to get the full 814 Day experience.

“It celebrates Erie. It may not be officially Celebrate Erie, but I love this town so it’s great to be able to support it,” said Emily Dobrie, Erie Resent.

One scavenger hunt is known as “Seek 814 Community Art Drop.”

You can make a form of art or share other artists pieces and hide them throughout the city for people to take home or share on social media.

“We wanted to kind of get everyone’s art out there and artists share their art with everybody and it kind of brought a little bit of happiness to everyone who found the art,” said Kelsie Sacket, Erie Resident.

Sacket also shared what 814 Day means to her.

“Supporting people who are local make own business artists and musicians just kind of bringing everyone together,” said Sacket.

Other activities on this agenda that families can enjoy are nights at Frontier Park playing the movie “UP.” McClelland Park will be showing the movie “Sing.”

Along with the movies, live music festivals will be showcasing 25 local bands performing at five different venues in the City of Erie.

“I think we will be going to one of the music shows and one of the free movie nights at the park tonight,” said Dobrie.

Today people also were able to view who won the prizes to the Erie 814 Summer Bucket List.

Some of those prizes included overnight stays at Splash Lagoon, two Waldameer season passes for 2022, plus Erie Zoo and Children’s Museum passes including a ride on the Scallywags cruise.

