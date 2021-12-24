Erie residents choosing to shop local for the holiday season

Many Erie shoppers are buying presents from local small businesses this holiday season, according to the owner of Greengarden Place establishment.

“It has absolutely been an amazing Christmas season for me. I’m so thankful and humbled by the amount of local shoppers that we have had and that are specifically coming in to shop local,” said Dorothy Benson, Owner of Buona Cucina- Oils and More.

Benson attributes some of her success to building a relationship with the community. She says she opened her business in 2019 and she sees more business during the holidays each year.

“I was going to be happy with doing what I did last Christmas and I have more than exceeded that. The revenue has been great and even people finding me and seeing what I have to offer.” Benson said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, one business say enthusiastic shoppers and a dedicated staff made for a fantastic holiday shopping season.

“I just want to express how grateful I am to all of my customers and especially to my staff here at Trellis. I’ve just been so blessed,” said Sandy Blazek, Owner of Trellis.

Blazek says she’s calling 2021 a win after 13 years of business.

“This is definitely the best year I’ve ever had. It’s kind of surprising with all the challenges of COVID that you wouldn’t expect it to be that way. I really feel like we were a great alternative to the mall.” Blazek said.