Erie residents come together for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a number of events are planned to promote the value of talking to a professional if you are a victim.

The month is starting off with a proclamation at the Blasco Library on the Bayfront Pkwy.

During today’s ceremony, there was a focus on the importance of domestic violence screenings and getting victims the right help.

Ongoing research shows long term health impacts of intimate partner violence can last long after physical wounds heal.

“There are a lot of long term health effects for people who are experiencing intimate partner violence, so we need to be aware of those and educate ourselves in the community about those concerns,” said Karin Wickwire, UPMC Forensic Coordinator.

Tonight at 6:30 p.m., Erie County Poet Laureate Chuck Joy will host poetry readings at Calamari’s Squid Row. Many of the pieces will focus on the impact of domestic violence.