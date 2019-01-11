Erie residents concerned about dangling wires in their neighborhood Video

Imagine walking through your neighborhood and having to step over dangling wires. This is the reality for Erie resident John Villa.

"These wires, they've been up for well over a year," said Villa. "The last ice storm that we had... it was early 2018 I think when we had all that heavy snow, a lot of these wires came down and it's almost on every pole." Villa has lived on East 14th Street for 61 years and he says he has reached out to Spectrum Cable multiple times and has gotten no response.

"Nobody wants to take responsibility and come and do this. We don't know if there's voltage to these. Kids are playing with them," Villa added. After making numerous calls to Spectrum and getting now answer, Villa then turned to city hall, specifically the Citizens Response Center.

Mas Sala says another resident from that neighborhood has reported the dangling wires as well. He called Spectrum and also got nowhere. "We want to see these neighborhoods prideful as well and individuals proud of the neighborhoods they're in... So we tried to help and help make things happen. but this is a large company and I think everybody here realizes that," said Sala, coordinator at the Citizens Response Center.

Meanwhile, Villa and his neighbors have taken matters into their own hands and tried to tie up the cable a little... But Villa says that's not enough. "It's depressing, I mean it makes the area look like a depressed neighborhood, it's really not a bad neighborhood," said Villa.

We also reached out to Spectrum today and they have not gotten back to us.

