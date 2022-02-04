Erie residents continue to shovel out as snow accumulates

The sound of snow blowers and shovels scraping the pavement could be heard on the morning of February 4th, as folks dig out from this latest blast of winter.

We went to Downtown Erie for more on how Erie residents are managing after the recent snowfall.

While some residents are tired of shoveling and digging out, several city residents are saying that dealing with snow is just part of living in Erie.

Residents continue to dig their cars out along with shoveling their driveways. In some neighborhoods, several cars remain snowed in.

It seems like these car owners have not attempted to dig them out despite running the risk of their vehicle being towed.

Some residents who are taking care of their driveways and sidewalks said that it is exhausting to shovel almost everyday for almost two weeks now.

One Erie resident said that while it is difficult to get motivated when dealing with the snow, neighbors help each other out to get the sidewalks cleared.

“It’s almost mental. You’ve got to get it done, but you got to gear up and say ‘okay, I guess I’ve got to get out there.’ It’s a typical winter, and we’re a hardy bunch. We live in Erie. It’s what we do,” said Robert Walters, Erie City Resident.

