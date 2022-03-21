As the war in Ukraine continues, residents here in Erie are showing their support for those in Ukraine in a unique way.

People are saying they are desperate to do anything they can for the people living in Erie and Ukraine to feel the support.

The Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow are seen from ribbons, lights, and flags in front of houses to show their support for people in Ukraine.

“Well if anyone at all sees this and it touches their heart, it’s worth putting them out. I just felt deep down in my heart I wanted to show it,” said Peggy Smith, Erie Resident.

It’s something as simple as putting a ribbon outside of your house that has one Ukrainian Native Hanna Miticheva grateful for the support.

She said that she first started seeing the ribbon on people’s house only a few weeks after the war began.

“Feels very heartwarming. It feels like home the first time I saw it two weeks ago. Actually I smiled that was so nice that people do that just very nice reminder that people are on the same page with me,” said Hanna Mitcheva, Ukrainian Native.

Neighbors we went to such as Shady Knoll and houses near Asbury Woods showed the colors.

Susan Harper is one person that put the ribbons out because she felt she needed to do more after watching the horror unfold in her television.

“It’s just horrible. I feel so bad for the Ukrainian people, and it’s just awful and I wish I could do more, but I certainly wanted to show my support with at least the ribbons and I decided to add the reef as well,” said Susan Harper, Erie Resident.

Smith said by putting up blue and yellow lights in front of her house she hopes that more people in the community will do the same to show their support for Ukraine.

“I think it would be marvelous if the entire neighborhood would do the same thing because those people are suffering,” said Smith.

People are hoping that Ukrainian natives in Erie will feel a sense of care during this time that the community is here for them if needed.