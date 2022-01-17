Erie residents deal with the aftermath of the Sunday night snow storm

Snow pummels the region while leaving people with hours worth of shoveling and plowing.

The region saw anywhere from 10 to 22 inches of snow depending on the area.

On January 17th, some people are still outside in the cold attempting to unbury their car or even find their driveway under massive snow drifts.

Many people spent their day helping their neighbors, friends, or even strangers deal with the snow by shoveling and plowing the roads.

Many people continue to battle the snow on Monday night with a shovel or snowplow. Some people spent hours outside just trying to dig out.

Joseph Oaks spent several hours shoveling snow.

“I got snow seven feet tall at my house it is awful. I live on top of the hill and the wind just drifts it,” said Joseph Oaks, Wattsburg Resident.

But Oaks didn’t stop there, he also loaned a helping hand to his friend to clear the snow.

While some people are using all of their energy by shoveling snow out of their driveway, others are spending time together with family by building igloos.

“We have seven kids from 14 to six months. So being outside and showing them that you know getting a little exercise and traditions basically,” said Dave Burns, Erie Resident.

Some people were able to get out and travel. Other people such as Treasure Gray were not able.

Gray is a home healthcare worker who was not able to get to her clients because of the snow covered roads.

“She’s housebound so she can’t get out and do much. So she depended on me. She said you can’t come? I said can’t come I can’t get out if I could I would be there,” said Treasure Gray, Erie Resident.

Crews at the Erie City Streets Department have been working around the clock clearing the streets since the storm began on Sunday evening.

They were kind enough to let us ride along as one of the city’s trucks plowed the roads.

“We are just finishing the inner city, the odd even parking streets, and tonight we are going to be putting all 30 trucks into the outlying areas. So by tomorrow morning every street should have been hit at least one time,” said Jeff Gibbens, Superintendent at Erie City Streets Department.

The Erie City Streets Department wants people to make sure to follow the winter parking regulations so they can get every area clear of snow.

People said that in preparation for tonight they plan to wake up early and shovel their driveways more.