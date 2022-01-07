Erie residents dig out of first major snowfall of 2022

Mother Nature unleasing enough snowfall in the past 24 hours to cause some real headaches. Many people were outside digging out their cars, while others see the snow as a welcome sight for some activities.

More snow means more work for some.

“Hey, it’s Erie, get used to it.” said Steve Ring, Erie resident.

Erie resident Steve Ring was out snow blowing his driveway and sidewalks, taking him the better part of an hour.

“Snow blowing, you know, helps out your neighbors, some people are single moms or elderly, just give them a hand. Look out for your neighbor.” Ring said.

Wattsburg resident Richard Leasure says the roads in Erie are a lot better.

“It’s a whole lot worse over the hill than it is here. You know, it’s finally winter time here in Erie,” said Richard Leasure, Wattsburg resident.

Leasure says he never looks forward to firing his snow plow to get his car out.

“Well, I really don’t like plowing this stuff anymore, it’s getting a little old for me. The fact of the matter is you are here in the snowbelt and, eventually, it’s going to hit you.” Leasure said.

The snow is a real treat for others. David Gonzalez says it’s awesome to finally get that first snow. David was having a blast at Frontier Park, sledding down the hills with his mom and younger sister.

“I mean, you have to sled when it snows. you just have to. I kind of had to drag my mom here because they did not really want to go but it was kind of worth it.” said David Gonzalez, enjoying the snow.

Good news for those who don’t like the snow, don’t expect to see any Saturday and it will be warmer.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

According to AAA officials, the best thing to do to stay safe on the roads is to avoid those roads. If you have to, make sure that you leave early.