Erie residents discuss New Year’s resolutions for 2022

The Erie community rang in the new year on December 31st. On January 1st they are embarking on their New Year’s resolutions.

January 1st marks the beginning of a new year which means new opportunities for individuals to better themselves throughout the year.

We spoke with shoppers at the Millcreek Mall about their plans and efforts.

The new year is here and individuals are preparing to take this year by storm with their New Year’s resolutions.

The resolutions that are being planned this year are being taken more seriously for one Erie resident after the pandemic effected his plans in 2021.

“To take better care of myself as far as nutrition goes, and to get back into the gym. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of people in the gym, but I just have to hang in there until everyone kind of fizzes out,” said Charlie Harkins, Erie Resident.

Another resolution that is underway is making a sport a higher priority this year for a commuter to Erie and taking the necessary steps to succeed within the sport.

“I am an arm wrestler. There’s a lot of arm wrestlers here up in Erie. So I’m in my own different town, so I’m from Townville and I want to take that more seriously and start training more, and I also want to lift weights and start body building a little more to get more muscle tone,” said Jed Fox, Commuter.

Usually you hear resolutions about saving money or eating healthy, but one Erie resident is using his resolution towards school and his career.

“My New Year’s resolution is to do well a the store I work at, Go Calendars and Games, as well as finish off my education, get into some internships, and just have a good stable job and career,” said Justice Alleruzzo, Erie Resident.

Alleruzzo graduates this semester from college with a degree in Communication and Theater and hopes to land a job with voice acting.

These individuals are sticking to their plans and looking to accomplish their goals in 2022.