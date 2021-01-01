Erie residents discuss work out goals and resolutions for the new year

Many people are running into 2021 with some exercise resolutions.

Erie residents say exercising is necessary for the mind and for the body. The resolution for some is to not push themselves too hard when it comes to their daily exercise routine.

Exercisers say they value working out since it’s a stress reliever. It helps them feel better about themselves.

“I would encourage people to find some things they like doing, whether it is just walking or lifting weights or playing some sport or table tennis or whatever just to get themselves moving.” said Nick Gildow, Erie resident.

Although going to the gym may be limited, you can still find ways to exercise.