Erie residents encouraged to take part in 2020 Census

The 2020 Census is inching closer and residents are encouraged to participate.

Erie loses $2,100 in federal funding every year for 10 years for each individual who is not counted.

Everyone, including immigrants, refugees and children must be counted on the census. Michelle Jaggi, Census Outreach Coordinator, saying the census is used for more than counting the population.

“Census data can help identify education, income, attainment of health insurance and even work commutes of the people they are considering when making decisions that impact communities.” Jaggi said.

If you’re looking to help with the county, the U.S. Census Bureau is hiring part-time employees.