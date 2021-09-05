Erie residents enjoy Labor Day weekend and their last few days of summer

It’s Labor Day weekend and people are doing as much as they possibly can in Erie as their last few days of summer fun before spooky season begins.

It’s one of the last weekends for families to enjoy some attractions in Erie since most places close on Labor Day.

A fun filled summer is now coming to a close as families try to enjoy every last part of an Erie summer.

“You know we were going to go down and watch the air show, but the weather didn’t allow us to do that, so the birds woke us up this morning saying let’s go for a walk. So we are down here at PI enjoying what Erie has to offer us,” said Gretchen Cash, Erie Resident.

For Cash, her two birds Stinker and Fidget love meeting new people. It’s their regular routine to go to Presque Isle.

Later on they will try the beaches as part of their last few says of summer plans.

“Hopefully a lot of good food and a lot of relaxing until we go back to work and end summer next week,” said Cash.

Even though the weather isn’t ideal for Labor Day weekend, people are still out enjoying the trails at Presque Isle State Park.

“We planned a picnic down here at Beach 8. We hope the weather holds out. We are just going to bring lunch and hangout at the beach,” said Lynn Rupp, Erie Resident.

“We have a family picnic planned for tomorrow. Not much planned for today. Hoping it would be a little sunnier out, but just wanted to get outside anyway so I walked a couple of miles and will go home and relax,” said Sarah Latzo, Erie Resident.

People were also enjoying the last few days of water rides, coasters, and games before Waldameer and Waldameer held their last full day on Monday.

“We had a better than expected summer all because people had more money and they spent it. They hadn’t gone any place for a year,” said Paul Nelson, Owner of Waldameer Park and Water World.

“Today I am just spending Waldameer time with him since he’s big enough to ride rides and everything he’d been pretty excited. I told him I had a surprise for him,” said Allie Collins, Attendee at Waldameer Park and Water World.

Even though most places like Waldameer close for the season this weekend, Presque Isle Beach 8 will still be open for swimming even through the 11th.

The official last calendar day of summer is September 21st.

