Erie residents enjoy socially distant dining experience in Perry Square

Are you looking for a socially distant way to spend your Friday evenings?

Every Friday night this summer from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the Erie Downtown Partnership sets up tables and chairs in Perry Square, all to create more space for downtown restaurants who are limited to 25% capacity indoors, and may not have outdoor patios.

Customers are encouraged to bring take out to these socially distant tables.

The Erie Downtown Partnership staff sanitizes the tables after each use.

The Events Manager says that over past weeks, he’s seen more families coming out to utilize the space for take out.

“We’ve had a great response, I think every week we’ve seen a little more people coming and taking advantage of the tables. People who come say, you know, it’s a great place to come sit. We have them in the shade.” said Dave Tamulonis.

The manager adding that hand sanitizer is available at every table. The Erie Downtown Partnership is working with the city and the Department of Health to make sure they are following all guidelines.