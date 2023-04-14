A lot of people were enjoying the nice weather by heading to their favorite ice cream shop Friday.

We stopped by several places that had long lines of people.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard on State Street was one of those places.

The owner says the good weather all week has been a big help for business. They enjoy seeing people come into their business to support the community.

“Being downtown a little less. it sure helps because they think of something cool and we have it, but once people get a taste of our treats , it rally doesn’t matter what the weather is,” said Elizabeth Brown of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard.

She said some of their more popular summer time treats are mango and watermelon flavors.