Erie residents flock to the Millcreek Mall for last minute holiday shopping

With Christmas in less than two days, Erie residents are heading to the Millcreek Mall for some last minute holiday shopping. Shoppers heading to the mall are surprised to see large crowds.

“I didn’t think it would be this busy. I’m off the rest of this week with my wife and I thought that we’ll come up here. It will be pretty quiet but we parked almost out to Peach Street.” said Dave Fernandes, Last Minute Shopper.

Fernandes says despite a longer walk to his car, he’s excited to see places in Erie busy again this holiday season.

“After what we went through for the last couple of years, it’s great to see that the mall is crowded, the restaurants are crowded. You go by all these parking lots and it’s packed and it’s great to see it. Hopefully, we’re gonna stay back.” Fernandes said.

Some younger Christmas shoppers say they decided to buy some Christmas presents in person for friends and family they appreciate.

“We’re shopping for my mom and a couple of my friends, so we’re just getting some last minute presents in.” said Mikaela Coyle, Last minute shopper.