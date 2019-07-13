Erie residents gather at Perry Square for the AmeriMasala Fest

The Erie community is home to many different cultural backgrounds and traditions. The AmeriMasala Fest brings people together to learn more about one another’s cultures.

Lynn Johnson, Director of the Erie AmeriMasala tells us, “AmeriMasala means American with a mixture of spices. We’re making a conscious effort to use the arts a vehicle to bring people together.”

The event hopes to bring together humanity of one another’s cultures including different traditional cuisine, dances and music.

Seven different cultures took part in the festivities including the parade on State Street.

“What we’re doing, we’re encouraging everyone in the city in the counties to start learning how to design wearable arts and puppets. We’re basically creating a tradition,” Johnson added.

Coordinators of the AmeriMasala Fest hope more cultures come together for fests to come in Erie.



