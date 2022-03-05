Erie residents had the opportunity to gather peacefully at Perry Square on March 5. to show support for the Ukrainian community.

Here is how residents responded to this rally.

The Erie community came together once again to stand behind those suffering in Ukraine by donating money, medical supplies, and sending the community prayers of peace.

Signs displaying “I stand with Ukraine” were seen around Perry Square as Erie residents gathered peacefully with prayers to show their support for those going through this horrific time in Ukraine.

“The rally here is in support of Ukraine, but mainly promoting peace across Ukraine and asking people for their help, monetary donations, and their support. There’s going to be a box here for monetary donations. Medical supplies is the main thing we can do right now,” said Ryan Filipski, Co-Organizer of Peace Rally.

Local leaders also gathered alongside citizens and shared what it means to join in solidarity for Ukraine.

“It means a lot to me as they invited me to this a week or so ago. I said ‘yeah I’ll be there, absolutely.’ Just think about what’s going on over there, express our position on it, and hopefully help get it turned around. I know talking to people here not everyone here is Ukrainian, and a lot of people here are not. I’m not Ukrainian, but we’re still here to support the people there,” said Joe Schember, (D), Mayor of Erie.

Erie residents are thankful for the opportunity to come and show their support. They want the Ukrainian community to know they are standing with them.

“Feels good, I’m having a good day so I could come down today. I’m glad to see there’s a good turnout here,” said Steve Young, Erie Resident.

Financial donations and medical supplies collected at the rally will be sent to Ukraine to help those that are in need.