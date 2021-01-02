Erie residents head into 2021 with exercise resolutions and work out goals

Many people are running into 2021 while setting some exercise resolutions.

Erie residents said that exercise is necessary for both the mind and the body.

Some residents made resolutions to not push themselves too hard when it comes to their daily exercise routine.

People who are exercising said that they value working out since it is a stress reliever and that it helps them feel better about themselves.

“I would encourage some people to find somethings that they like doing. Whether it is just walking, or lifting weights, or playing some sport or table tennis, or whatever just to get themselves moving,” said Nick Gildow, Erie Resident.

On Monday, gyms will be able to open once again with some restrictions in place.