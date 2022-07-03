It’s never to early to celebrate Independence Day.

Many people have been hitting the trails at Presque Isle or casting the rod and reel in the water.

Here is more on how folks are enjoying the holiday weekend.

The waters, beaches, and many fun activities are always a big hit during the Fourth of July weekend.

Some people are also enjoying the peace as well.

“It’s quite meditative as well, and it calms me down in this crazy world,” said Joe Jurewicz, New York State Resident.

For some people it’s their first time on Presque Isle.

“Joe is bringing me to Erie for the first time. We are having a great time fishing and that’s our plan for the weekend. That’s all we are going to do. We are going to keep finding more fish and different waters and just try to enjoy the weather,” said Emilkia Rygelis, New York State Resident.

Some people enjoyed picnicking with their families and hitting the water with the canoe.

“Oh what can’t be realizing about being on the water. It’s just fresh air and I can stand up on Sixth Street or even 20th and smell the lake and I just really enjoy it,” said Tim Ohmer, Erie Resident.

Some people enjoy spending their holiday weekend a little bit more grounded.

Some folks had a very interesting way of celebrating the Fourth of July weekend.

Connor Hardy was having fun on Beach 7 with his friends who buried him in the sand up to his shoulders.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Mainly hanging out with family and friends playing in the lake, playing with my siblings in the sand and stuff like this,” said Connor Hardy, Erie Resident.