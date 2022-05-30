The Erie community is spending the Memorial Day holiday at the beach enjoying the warm weather, but also remembering what the holiday is truly about.

Here is more on how residents are spending the holiday.

Memorial Day is a day to honor those who have lost their lives in service. While residents are enjoying the beaches, it is also important to remember the significance of Memorial Day.

“We’re going to have some cooking. We are having a cookout here. We have something to do to celebrate,” said Dennis Perez, Erie resident.

“We actually just came out here to sun bathe and to have fun,” said Tyler Roy, Erie resident.

“We went to Sara’s and decided to come here and get our feet and hands wet,” said Molly Rinn, Erie resident.

Grilling, swimming and sun bathing are just some of the activities that the Erie community is participating in this holiday, but the true meaning of Memorial Day is not far from their minds as people can be seen in patriotic beach attire and using American Flag-themed umbrellas.

“It’s not celebrating only one war or who has died during their service in one war. No just, according to all, that they have died in different wars during their service,” said Perez.

A group of local nurses have the holiday off together for the first time and are hoping to create a tradition with their own festivities. They are also keeping in mind those that have served.

“It’s a holiday that I think some people don’t really think about. I think a lot of times people do picnics and the beach and everything and that’s all well and good. Everyone has off work, but I think everyone needs to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day and remember the fallen,” said Molly Rinn, Erie resident.

While beachgoers are commemorating Memorial Day here in Erie, one local family said that they’ve been doing it since before coming to America.

“Well, Memorial Day was also celebrated in Puerto Rico. So this is something that we’ve been doing for a long time,” said Perez.

The Erie community is thankful for the soldiers that have served this country and fought for their freedom.