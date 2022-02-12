Erie residents learn about reporting weather from Meteorologist Tom Atkins

JET 24’s own Tom Atkins held a Winter Skywarn class on February 12th to help Erie residents learn how to report weather to the weather service.

The library requested a grant a year to a year and a half ago in order to receive funding to discuss extreme weather.

Those in attendance were given a comprehensive presentation developed by the National Weather Service covering winter weather in the Erie area.

The training session will be helpful to residents when it comes to winter weather and how to report it.

“A couple of the things you’ll be learning is ho to report weather, how to report snow, how to measure snow, and things like that. To become one of the spotters that the National Weather Service relies on so much, but you’ll also be learning how to protect yourself in bad weather,” said Rachel Stevenson, Programming Librarian at the Blasco Memorial Library.

The information given today will be something used to carry them through the remainder of the winter season.