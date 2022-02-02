Erie residents make last-minute preparations for upcoming winter storm

Earlier on Wednesday evening, stores were busy as people ran out to get some last minute shopping done before the snow starts to come down.

Another winter storm is headed our way to Erie. To prepare last minute, people made their way to stores before the ice and snow arrive.

“We came in and we got two big bags of salt and we’re getting ready for the storm. Supposed to be a foot, but we live in Erie, so we are used to this,” Ezelle McCallum, Preparing for the Storm.

People such as McCallum are out buying a lot of salt to prepare for the ice that’s to come with the snow. That has store managers seeing high numbers of people shopping.

“I probably sold 100 shovels just today and salt, pallets, bags. People were coming in left and right just buying bags and salt. Ice choppers and everything, just getting ready for all this,” said Adam Nowosielski, Store Manager at Kraus Department Store.

“Salt is a hot item right now, as always, so is roof melt. It comes in and out the doors quickly. If you need roof melt, I would try to find it fast,” said Marc Reinard, Assistant Manager at Valu Home Centers on Buffalo Road. “My shovel aisle is completely empty. I just got salt in the door today, otherwise I would be out of salt today. It’s that heavy of a flow of people coming in for salt and shovels.”

While people are still out buying salt and winter gear, food is also on the list.

“I’m probably going to do some grocery shopping tonight, make sure we are all stocked up. Other than that, we are just getting ready for the big snow,” said Jeremy Stewart, Preparing for the Storm.

Store managers say they should receive more items by Thursday.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

People say their main priority this time around is keeping their driveway clear and using as much salt as possible, since ice is mixed in with this storm.