Erie residents make the most of summer-like weather

Another summer-like day in the books across the area.

On Erie’s Bayfront, folks were taking advantage of the nice weather and enjoying some much needed time outdoors.

It was a great day to enjoy some bike rides, a bite to eat, or take a walk. For some, it was fantastic weather to take prom pictures. For others, a great chance to enjoy time with loved ones.

“You guys should go outside. It’s nice weather, so you don’t want to be stuck inside.” said Ben Greissinger.

“I’m loving it, hanging out with a lot of friends and family, we’re still social distancing but just trying to get out a little more because the weather here is crazy. One minute it’ll be super nice and one minute, it’ll snow.” said Creanu Jennings.

Folks were also taking in the nice weather by cruising down the Bayfront in some classic cars.