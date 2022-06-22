An Erie favorite is now back in business after being closed for a period of time.

Might Fine Donuts has finally reopened their doors after being closed for over two months.

We spoke with some eager customers who got their donuts this morning.

The sweet sound and smells of Mighty Fine Donuts has returned to Erie.

“Oh my gosh I’m so excited that Mighty Fine is open. We’ve been coming here since like middle school every night late to get a glazed twist,” said Kasey Corritore, Erie Resident.

Mighty Fine Donuts has been a constant in Erie since 1976 before their owner temporarily shut it down back in April.

“This is one of the local businesses that are constantly talked about and when it was shut down it was still constantly talked about. I think it really raises a lot of excitement all over the community,” said Dave Irwin, Erie Resident.

People were lined up outside the store since before 5 a.m. to enjoy their favorite Mighty Fine Donut.

“My absolute favorite is the maple fried cake. So I had to get three of those. What did you get? I like to get the chocolate custard,” said Caitlin Nies and Christian Fortin, Erie Residents.

“Chocolate cream filled, the sprinkles, and actually the twists so there’s the biggest ones,” said Carly Brigaman, Owner’s Daughter.

The owner’s daughter made a special shirt in tribute of her father’s recent cancer journey.

“I actually worked in conjunction with Erie Apparel and with Iron Empire Clothing to have my dad’s shirt that has my dad’s cancer journey ribbon right on it. So he get’s his own in honor of today and everything that he’s gone through in the last year of chemo and radiation,” said Brigaman.

Mighty Fine will return to its normal hours Wednesday through Sunday 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.