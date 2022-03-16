As the war continues, people here in Erie are offering humanitarian aide.

On March 16, 2022, the group known as Erie For Ukraine held a donation drive and the outpouring of support was overwhelming.

Car after car an endless stream of people dropping off donations to be shipped to the people of Ukraine.

“This is huge what’s happening. It’s unfair and it’s unjust, and people are taking a stand. That should be humane, right?” said Ruth Ribalko, Erie For Ukraine.

Ruth Ribalko is Erie For Ukraine’s campaign manager. She said that right now the greatest need is for medical supplies. However, they also need non-perishable food, warm clothing, toiletries and everyday necessities.

“I’m super surprised at how supportive so many people have been and how understanding, loving, and kind the community has been to donate to us,” said Ribalko.

Galyna Malina was among those dropping off donations. She told us that she felt compelled to give.

Ribalko translated the conversation.

“She’s giving donations today because she watches the videos on the news everyday, how the soldiers there are really, really mean to these people,” said Galyna Malina, Donating Supplies.

For Malina, those videos hit close to home. She understands first hand why these donations are so desperately needed.

“She was actually talking to her family yesterday and it was Donetsk and they literally bombed the building, and they left in their clothes. They had nothing to put on for 10 days. They couldn’t find anything else to wear because they had to leave,” said Malina.

Ribalko said that all medical supplies will be flown to Ukraine and Poland to get them there as soon as possible.

All the other donations will be shipped over on containers.

Donations will be accepted again on Saturday March 19. from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Erie For Ukraine’s warehouse located at 820 West 20th Street.