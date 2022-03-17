Since Erie for Ukraine announced that it was collecting humanitarian aide to send to Ukraine and Poland, donations have been pouring in.

“Hundreds of thousands, so that’s a lot of stuff. That’s boxes on boxes on boxes stacked three times my size and packed full. They weigh tons of pounds,” said Ruth Ribalko, Campaign Manager for Erie for Ukraine.

Already, enough donations to fill four cargo containers have been collected. Depending on weight, each container costs about $7,000 to ship.

The three churches that make up Erie for Ukraine had planned on splitting the cost of shipping. Officials say they never expected that they’d have enough donations to fill four containers.

“We are in complete awe and thankful for this city and for this community. We’ve received more than we expected and still people keep on bringing and we are so thankful,” said Ilya Pribyshchuk, Church Administrator at Grace Slavic Pentecostal.

Now, they need help paying to get these items to where they are desperately needed.

“I would say, roughly, if we want to continue doing this for the next couple months, we will need around $500,000,” Ribalko said.

She says by teaming up with churches and donating goods for those that need it in Ukraine is just one small part that she can do to help.

“It’s all that I can do right now, I can’t go over there and I can’t help right now. I have to stay away from social media and I can’t watch this stuff. I can just talk about it and ask for help because that’s all I can do,” Ribalko said.

Erie For Ukraine is accepting donations again on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at its warehouse at 820 West 20th Street. This is set to take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you’d like to make a financial donation, you can do so in person or on their website.

To check more information on Erie For Ukraine, visit their Facebook page.