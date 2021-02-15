Erie residents offer tips on how to prepare for winter storm

Wondering how to prepare yourself before driving during this winter weather advisory?

We spoke to a few motorists on what they would put in their vehicle.

Erie is under a winter advisory and is expected to have six to twelve inches of snow.

Even though this is common for Erie residents, it is always a good idea to stay prepared.

“Not even a shock. We get a lot of snow every week in February. It’s just what happens,” said Jonathan Blanchard, Erie Resident.

Since this much snow is common this time of year, it’s expected that most residents prepare ahead of time by putting items in their car.

“Definitely always bring water. I try to always bring snacks and always a jumper cable,” said Noelle Blanchard, Erie Resident.

“I’d have a shovel to dig people out we’ve done in the past chain jumper cables, things like that,” said Jeremy Mercer, Erie Resident.

Mercer also wants to keep himself and others safe while on the road.

“If it’s bad out don’t get in your car, but yeah make sure snow is off the top of the car and all that. Make sure it’s safe for everyone else too,” said Mercer.

Most of the United States are expecting a Winter weather advisory, however for people in Erie, Pennsylvania, it’s not uncommon to expect six to twelve inches of snow.

“I’m so used to it living in Erie. Nothing ever phases me anymore. We get two feet in a blink of an eye. It doesn’t even phase me anymore,” said Noelle Blanchard.

This may be routine during February for most residents in Erie, but it’s always a good idea to add some things in your car just in case.