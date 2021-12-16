Erie residents out and about enjoying the warmer weather on Thursday

Erie experienced rising temperatures on Thursday that mimicked a spring-like day. Residents were seen out enjoying the break from wintry weather from the last few weeks.

Temperatures in the low 60s painted a different scene from the cold and snow over the last few weeks. Erie resident Lindsay Hall considers the change of weather to be a pleasant surprise.

“I decided to take myself and my baby out for a day where I don’t have to battle the snow in December.” said Lindsay Hall, Erie resident.

“I’ll try to catch up on some more yard work and get the car washed up,” said Justin Kaliszewski, owner of Frog’s Car Wash.

A local car wash owner saw an influx of cars earlier Thursday morning. He says the weather was a perfect time to clean your car from the snow and the salt.

“It’s a nice day. Good time to get the salt left on your car and get the salt washed off, get your car looking nice and might even have a clean car for Christmas.” Kaliszewski said.

While some Erie residents prefer a white Christmas, others are playing it by ear on what they would prefer this holiday season.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“I don’t know. I’m taking it by day I guess.” said Cassie Diandrea, Erie resident.

Residents say it is important to take advantage of the warmer weather while we have it because the fresh air works wonders.