The Luck of the Irish was alive and well in Erie, Pa. on St. Patrick’s Day 2022.

It was a sea of green in Downtown Erie for St. Patrick’s Day. Folks gathered, smiled and drank green beer responsibly for the first St. Patrick’s Day celebration since 2019 without any COVID-19 restrictions.

Our crews stopped by Molly Brannigan’s on State Street and the folks there were having fun out on the sidewalks.

“It’s just the beautiful weather. This is such a great day and it’s nice to go out with my family and spend time with them and be able to drink finally on St. Patrick’s Day. It just feels like a sense of community with everybody having a lot of fun,” said Madeline Breski, Erie resident.

Other residents say they were just glad to see one another again.

“After all these last couple of years and to not wear a mask for the first time in two years is great,” said Lorrie Komarow, Erie resident.

It’s also a good sign for business.

“I think it’s a great time for people to come out, gather and celebrate. People really need it,” said Rachael Goddard, General Manager at Molly Brannigan’s.

Folks were having fun over at Sullivan’s Pub & Eatery too. The manager said she loves to see the sea of green.

“I think business has really picked up this year compared to last year. We had to social distance. I think everyone is just enjoying being around each other, shaking hands, giving high-fives and hugs,” said Henry Grabowy, Sullivan’s Pub & Eatery.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Both managers said it was great to see so many people out again and having a great time.