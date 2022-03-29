Erie residents are weighing in on the controversy surrounding the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The incident occurred after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair loss. This led to Will Smith physically assaulting Rock on stage.

Pinkett-Smith has previously discussed her diagnosis with alopecia in the past.

Erie residents shared their opinion on the assault.

“I think a little suspension, maybe like don’t attend, you embarrassed the academy. I mean, he was apologetic, he didn’t apologize to Chris Rock personally. I thought maybe a personal apology,” said Jeff Crock, Erie Resident.

“Probably if one of us would have done it we’d have lost our award you’d think. So yeah, that’s probably how it should go,” said Mark Winschel, Erie Resident.

“I think he should keep the award, but I think he should face the repercussions of his actions. You’re on live TV in front of thousands of people, so you should act like an adult,” said Anthony Rossi, Erie Resident.

Rock has chosen not to press charges against Smith.