Erie residents react to cancellations of several Presque Isle State Park summer events

More popular summer events are becoming victims of COVID-19. This time, they are happening at Presque Isle State Park. Discover Presque Isle and the UPMC Sunset Music Series is now called off.

It’s another round of major events that won’t be happening. People from the area and those who travel in from out of town always look forward to these events and hanging out on Presque Isle State Park.

Huge attractions at Presque Isle State Park are cancelled amid continuing COVID-19 concerns. The always popular UPMC Sunset Music Series, Discover Presque Isle and weekly beach walks will not take place this summer.

“A lot of the revenue that we bring in are derived from those different events and sponsorships and registrations, so this is going to hit us pretty hard.” said Jon DeMarco, Executive Director of the Presque Isle Partnership.

John Michael Yurisic, a resident of Greenville, says that it was only a matter of time until they cancelled events at Presque Isle State Park.

“I’ve been coming the last few years, since I’m not an Erie resident. It’s unfortunate that they are closing but it’s obviously for the greater good, then that’s what it has to be.” Yurisic said.

The Presque Isle Partnership, a non-profit organization, is already working on exciting plans you can look forward to in 2021.

“We’re going to take this time to kind of regroup and plan for next year, 2021, which is the 100th anniversary of Presque Isle becoming a state park.” DeMarco said.

The Presque Isle Poker Paddle and the Presque Isle Triathlon are also cancelled.

“It’s upsetting, but at the same time, there’s other things around it. We can always go on a walk, go on a bike ride and there’s other things than group gatherings.” said Molly Fehr.

Others we spoke to say that even with the size of the state park, it would still create a safety hazard for gatherings.

“Especially being outside with so many people trying to find ways to socially distance people I feel like would be hard, you could wear masks.” said Laura Jasiniski.

The non-profit is still asking for your help to donate in order to maintain Presque Isle State Park and attractions like Perry’s Monument, and the playgrounds for the kids.