Erie residents react to community college application approval

Residents from across Erie County are voicing their thoughts on Pennsylvania Board of Education approving the community college application.

On Thursday, the board approved Erie County’s community college application by a nine to six vote, while there is still more steps involved. Some are ready to express their thoughts.

Cheers roared throughout the Bayfront Convention Center Thursday afternoon as the Pennsylvania Board of Education approved the community college application.

“We have proven here today that hopes and dreams are still alive in Erie County, Pennsylvania.” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Councilman.

This coming after two days of listening to statements from supporters of the standalone college and the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.

“I think it’ll be great for the young kids because they’re getting ready to go to college that they won’t have to go so far.” said Blossie Glover.

Brent Davis, an Erie resident who started a petition opposing the college, tells us that the 2021 election will play a larger role in the community college.

“There are tens of thousands of people that are opposed. I think moving into Kathy Dahlkemper’s re-election in 2021, this will be a pivotal decision for voters.” Davis said.

Davis argues that the cost of the community college will fall upon taxpayers, but some believe the tax increase is worth it.

“It really shouldn’t be a problem for our education,. For those after us or those who want to further their education or careers, taxes shouldn’t be an issue.” said Briana Crosby, an Erie resident.

Some current students that we spoke with say that having a community college in Erie will give them more options for their future careers.

“I think a community college here would be great for some kids to get a jump start, especially if they’re classes they don’t know if they can handle at other universities. It opens a lot of opportunities for people.” said Anna Down, a student at Penn State.

The next steps include establishing a board of trustees to make decisions about the college. Also, decisions to identify a location for the facility will also soon be underway.