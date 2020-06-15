Erie residents react to county staying in the yellow phase

Governor Wolf announcing on Friday eight more counties have the green light, while Erie County remains in the yellow phase.

Meghan Mosakowski, an Erie resident says, “It’s frustrating, especially since all these other counties gone green.”

Dauphin County is one of eight counties moving into the green phase.

Erie County has more than 269,000 residents and Dauphin County has just under 280,000.

When it comes to total number of positive cases, Dauphin stands at 1,587 compared that to Erie County with 439 total positive cases.

The positive rate of total tests given, Dauphin County is at 10.8% and Erie County 5.64%.

Representative Ryan Bizzarro says, “I’m not asking for the counties just arbitrarily go green. I’m asking for Erie County to be held to the same standards, to the same metrics, they’re holding these other counties to, if we were held to that kind of metrics we would go green by now.”

Other Erie residents tells us being close to Cleveland, Buffalo and Pittsburgh could play a role into why we’re not going in the green phase.

Michelle Mouthrop, Erie resident, “We are built for tourists, so they’re probably out and that makes sense considering how high other numbers are.”

Others believe the county is not ready for the green light.

Bernadette Myers, Erie resident tells us, “It doesn’t bother me, I’m frustrated. Yes, I would like to be out doing things freely, but I don’t think people are really taking it seriously.”