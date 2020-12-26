Erie residents react to dealing with Christmas snow storm

On December 25th, residents began dealing with the beginning of the white Christmas snow storm.

Whole some residents said that the snow came in just at the right time to sprinkle more of the Christmas feeling, they may be changing their tune.

During Christmas, people were out with shovels and snow blowers plowing their own sidewalks and helping neighbors during the holiday.

“Well if you look at the last one that we had, it was a big one. This was nothing,” said Randy Pace, Resident.

“You know it’s pretty, It’s Christmas. I don’t have to work so I really don’t care. I have no place to go you know so we just take our time and enjoy it,” said Leo Hoganson, Resident.

“It’s part of being in a neighborhood. The gentleman next door is a little older than we are, so he gets out and does what he can as long as we’re out freezing. Anyway it doesn’t hurt to do a little bit more, said Larry Hoganson, Resident.

Residents said that shoveling for those who may not have the ability to do so is part of the Christmas spirit.