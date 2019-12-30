Erie residents react to federal law raising tobacco buying age to 21

Cigarette smokers under the age of 21 won’t be able to buy tobacco products anymore.

This is due to a new federal law that changed the minimum age you can legally buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

Tiarra Braddock spoke to Erie residents and health workers to see how they feel about this change.

This federal law went into effect last week and it replaces a Pennsylvania measure that would have raised the age to 21 later this summer.

If you’re under the age of 21, you won’t be able to buy tobacco products anymore including cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes.

President Trump signed a bill last week raising the smoking age, which went into effect immediately.

“Where they get the arbitrary number 21; either make everything 18 or make everything 21,” said Ethan Walker, Erie resident.

Pennsylvania lawmakers already raised the smoking age limit to 21, but the difference between that law and the federal one is the military exemption.

“Pulling the military exemption out at the last minute is a terrible idea. If you can go oversees and fight, but you can’t put a chew in, something is wrong with that,” said Walker.

Some health officials are praising this age change, saying it can reduce the number of young adults who are addicted to nicotine.

“One thing that we look at is the younger someone is when they began smoking or using tobacco products, the more likely they are to become addicted. Statistically looking at it, about 95% of current smokers started before the age of 21,” said Niki Knopsnyder, Public Health Educator.

Niki Knopsnyder, a public health educator, says raising the smoking age to 21 can also lower the number of teens under the age of 18 from getting addicted to nicotine.

“When we think about kids having access to tobacco products, they are more likely to have access to an 18-year-old who can buy their tobacco products for them than they are to access a 21-year-old,” said Knopsnyder.

The restriction on tobacco sales has long been pushed by a bipartisan mix of Senators.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now has six months to update regulations surrounding marketing and package requirements for tobacco products.