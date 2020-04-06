Erie residents react to Governor Wolf’s recommendation for universal masking

More residents across the commonwealth are wearing masks to combat COVID-19.

Some believe that wearing an extra layer of protection is causing additional stress to their everyday lives.

Flame Johnson, an Erie resident says, “I don’t want to because it makes you think about it more and it’s already nerve wracking as it is.”

Governor Wolf urging Pennsylvanians to wear masks in public if they plan on leaving their homes for life-sustaining reasons.

Patty Brown, an Erie resident tells us that it’s frustrating to see people on the streets not taking proper precautions.

“I know that if they think they ignore it, it’s going to go away. It’s obviously not, it takes them and all of us to do something,” Brown added.

Since the CDC is recommending that all people wear masks in public, some are now resorting to making their own for protection.

Shekni Thompson, an Erie resident says, “It’s very important to wear a mask because now you have to wear a mask. It’s going to get to the point if you don’t wear a mask, you won’t be able to go outside, you have to follow the rules.”

If you don’t have a mask readily available, Pennylsvania health officials suggest you find cloth coverings like bandanas or scarves to cover your face.