Erie residents react to Kmart closing Video

If you shop at the Kmart on West 26th street in Erie, you are going to have to find another store to go to in the new year.

According to a statement released by Sears Holdings the only Erie Kmart will be closing in March. "This is going to screw up my wife getting her meds," said Kmart shopper Frank Connelly.

Connelly says he doesn't know where he and his wife will go to get her medicine. He added he would like to see a Walmart added to the plaza. "Giant Eagle didn't make it, so put a Walmart down here or put something useful there," said Connelly.

Connelly wasn't the only one who doesn't want to see the Kmart go. Olivia from Erie says it was convenient going to this Kmart, now people will have to travel a little further to get what they want. "Especially for the children, because the only store, we really have for like toys and stuff is Walmart," said Olivia.

Customers are not the only ones concerned about Kmart closing, businesses in the area say they wonder this will do for people coming into their stores. "It's kind of not that shocking, but it is going to be a little detrimental to our business probably just because once Giant Eagle left, out business dropped off tremendously," said Siobhann Hart, employee at Sally's Beauty.

Siobhann Hart works at Sally's Beauty, she says the shopping plaza needs a store that would be appealing to customers of all ages."A customer earlier today and we were talking about it and she said putting a trampoline park in here honestly might boom some business because there's a pizza place right there and and the moms can come down here, to the nail shop or go to the hair shop," Hart added.

There's no word on what will happen to the Kmart or giant eagle buildings as of right now. Sears Holding has closed more than 260 stores nationwide.

