Erie residents react to possible smoking and drinking ban in city parks

The City of Erie is looking to move forward with two ordinances in order to make parks and playgrounds more family friendly.



One of the ordinances the city is looking to pass would ban smoking in city owned parks and playgrounds. Throughout the parks signs that read “Young Lungs at Play” will be posted in order to reestablish why the city is making this effort. “Making a more ecstatically pleasing place for everyone to enjoy of a healthier place. With reducing second hand smoke,” said Niki Knopsnyder, the public health educator for Erie County Health Department.



The other ordinance would restrict drinking. The law would prohibit having an open container of alcohol in Perry Square and Griswold Park, unless it is a special event where organizers received a permit allowing them to have alcohol at the event. If approved this is something that will be enforced by Erie Police. “This is setting an expectation, so its out there. It’s not our intention to go out there and arrest people, but if they don’t comply with it then they will be,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police.

Before these ordinances go into effect there’s something one city council member wants to look into before the decision is final. “Just one thing I want to make sure that we do, I want to make sure that we listen to their needs and concerns and don’t just come in and impose something without thinking, are there consequences we need to be aware of,” said Liz Allen, Erie City Councilwoman.



The public is also reacting to this possible new reality. “I’m not happy with it you know because its control and I don’t like constraint and control. You know you trying to control people in th eland of the free,” said Amos Tate, Erie resident. “I want my babies to grow up to be healthy and yours and let’s preserve this world,” said Carol Freiwald, Erie Resident.

Right now the city is working with county, along with Gannon University and Erie Insurance to come up with designated smoking areas.

The first reading on these ordinances will be at the city council meeting on June 5.

