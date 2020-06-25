After more than three months of being closed, one of Erie’s largest attraction is set to reopen its doors. Gambling is set to resume at Presque Isle State Park.

For the first time in months, the familiar sights and sounds are back as Presque Isle Downs and Casino will soon re-open to visitors on Friday.

“I don’t think it is the smartest idea yet. I wouldn’t say it’s a bad idea of that sort. I don’t think it’s smart because of how condensed it can be.” said Nathan James.

The casino will re-open at half capacity. All guests and staff will be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked at the door. Guests will be able to temporarily take off their masks while eating, drinking, or smoking.

However, Dr. Howard Nadowrny, an infectious disease consultant, says that taking off your mask raises concern.

“It makes them that much more contagious. If they have a mild case of COVID, so I would think that smoking in the casino inside, would be a higher risk of spreading the virus.” Dr. Nadworny said.

While social distancing guidelines will be in effect, some Erie County residents say that the idea of players using table games and slot machines raise some concern.

“Even if they have some of the seats marked off, you’re still right behind them pushing buttons, so I would use gloves and hand sanitizer.” said Marlene Adams.

Some residents below that staff could be at the highest exposure of the virus.

“The greatest risk would be to the staff in that situation because they’re going to have to process those things, and hold money.” said Arnold Johnson.

JET 24 Action News reached out to Presque Isle Downs and Casino for a statement about the re-opening. However, they have yet to get back to us as of now.

The casino is set to open on Friday at noon.