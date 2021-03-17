Erie residents react to proposed access road for Kahkwa Boulevard bridge plan

The City of Erie is getting ready to build an access road in order to repair the Kahkwa Bridge by the Erie Yacht Club. Some residents, however, think the construction would cause major safety issues.

In Wednesday’s City Council meeting, residents that live in the Yacht Club neighborhood think the construction is not only a safety issue, but could create way of life issues.

Councilman Ed Brzezinski says the Kahkwa Bridge has been deteriorating for a long time and needs to be repaired.

“The thing is we have to put an ancillary road down there, so when they do start work on that underpass, the folks from Ferncliff and the folks going back and forth from the Yacht Club can ingress and egress to get back up the hill.” Brzezinski said.

He says some people that live in that area are concerned that it could be dangerous.

“People seem to think the worse. I think they need to settle down and wait. We as a council will never do anything that will hurt the folks down there, I can guarantee you that.” Brzezinski said.

Residents in the area are not happy about the proposed access road to Ravine Drive. Gretchen Gallo, who lives by the proposed site, believes construction of an access road would create a list of problems.

“It would require the removal of many trees, the filling of the natural ravine and the construction of a winding two-lane road, which would follow the contour of a unstable bank.” Gallo said.

Adding to that are safety and way of life issues like too much truck traffic in what is now a very quiet neighborhood.

“Construction of the road would create unsafe conditions for residents who run, walk, or bike daily in this area. The real issue at hand is the poor condition of the Kahkwa bridge and let’s direct our efforts and resources to solving that problem.” Gallo said.

As for a timetable, City Council has not addressed this as of yet.