Just when you think spring is here in Erie, snow makes its return.

It was a snowy afternoon and evening in Erie. Erie residents say however that it is not unusual to see snow in the month of April.

We spoke to some people who were out shopping and said they’re done with the snow and ready for spring.

“I do not like the snow, and the fact that it is still snowing in April I’m not happy about it, but it’s Erie what do you expect,” said Micayla Chorney, Erie Resident.

“Two o’clock is usually when I get out of work and it started snowing, and I said yeah no thanks,” said Robert Orr, Erie Resident.

“Snow in the middle of April is not that enjoyable. We are ready for some warmer temperatures,” said Tammy Roche, Erie Resident.

“This is ridiculous. This is so dumb. I need the snow to go away. I need to go to the beach,” said Hayley Pfaff, Erie Resident.