Erie residents react to the expansion of Phase 1A for the COVID-19 vaccine

More Pennsylvania residents are at the front of the line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in phase 1A.

This comes as the State Department of Health expands those that are eligible, including smokers and those that are overweight and have a BMI of 30 or higher.

There are more questions than answers.

Erie residents say they’re frustrated and confused, and some are saying the state isn’t prioritizing the right people first.

Pennsylvania residents ages 16 to 64 with high risk conditions including smoking or those overweight with a body mass index of 30 or higher now qualify to be in phase 1A.

The next phase is phase 1B, which includes:

First responders

Postal Workers

Grocery store workers

Educational workers that work with children

Public health experts say smoking is associated with the increased severity of disease and hospitalizations.

“We know that those that are smokers, or have a high BMI or would fall into an overweight category tend to have very bad health outcomes.” said Melissa Lyon, Public Health Director of the Erie Co. Dept. of Health.

Some Erie residents say even though they are eligible to receive the vaccine, they believe others should be ahead of them.

“I would qualify to be a smoker and a little overweight, but I would say no way. All essential workers, all healthcare workers, all teachers should have it first.” said Kathleen Watson.

Other residents say state officials need to better prioritize the vaccine rollout.

“I don’t like it at all, it’s not right. Those people are out there risking their lives every day for us. The least we can do is give them the vaccines first.” said Timothy Calhoun.

The Erie County State Department of Health says they’re still prioritizing on front line health care workers.

However, as JET 24 Action News reported on Thursday, the local supply of vaccine is nearly gone.