Erie residents react to the riot aftermath

The anger over a George Floyd Perry Square protest that damaged some downtown businesses spill over into the chambers of Erie City Hall today.

Taxpayers demanded answers to how a peaceful protest turned into a riot.

Questions and ideas were proposed to the Erie City Council and the Schember administration as the public was able to ask what happened over the weekend.

Dozens of Erie residents are wanting to make sure their voices are heard when it comes to the events that took place in downtown Erie over the weekend.

“I do not agree with the term riot. People are hurt. People are angry and dying to be heard. Do you understand we are dying to be heard, and we will not continue dying,” said Andrea Stelmack, Erie Resident.

Residents are taking the time to discuss the video circulating that shows an Erie Police Officer kicking a protester. Residents are demanding answers about what will happen next.

“Today I am demanding justice. Today I demand the council ends the system of oppression by holding law enforcement accountable for their crimes. To do this we must create a citizens review of all police misconduct. This safe guard is too important to be left in the hands of the very organization it’s regulated,” said David First, Erie Resident.

The city explained that this is an ongoing investigation conducted by internal affairs and will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s office.

Another issue brought up was that officers who were quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 were called into action on Saturday night.

“Based on the CDC and Erie County Health Department guidelines, first responders do not need to quarantine when they come in contact with somebody who is positive as long as they are wearing an appropriate PPE and are not showing symptoms and so they were staying home as a precaution, but when things took a turn Saturday night they wanted to come in and help,” said Renee Lamis, Chief of Staff for the City of Erie.

The city explained that the reason there was so much concern about the destruction and fires set in some downtown businesses is because some of the buildings have people who live in apartments above the store fronts.

The State of Emergency Order was ordered over the weekend by the city expires today.