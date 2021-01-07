Erie residents react to the violence of Capitol Hill

In wake of the violence on Capitol Hill, Reaction here in Erie has been a mixture of shock, hope, anger and disappointment.

“I think it’s crazy. I think these people need to go home. The process is the process. The government is supposed to work the way it’s supposed to works and if you don’t like the results, too bad. Try harder next time,” said Mike Vybiral, Reacting to Capitol Riot.

“This is my first time seeing something like this and for it to be the Capitol. I was pretty shocked for people to get inside,” said Xzonder Goodwin, Reacting to Capitol Riot.

“I think there’s a lot of hate going on and hope everyone can just be kind and use this as a reason to be kind because it’s kind of scary to know this was going on in our country,” said Lindsey Schwanke, Reacting to Capitol Riot.

“I worry about the first responders and with the COVID on top of the riots. Now they deal with sickness too. It’s just unfortunate,” said Jacob Johnson, Reacting to Capitol Riot.

“So many people are so passionate and it’s just as sad that they have to show their passionate ways in hurting landmarks and things like that,” said Tessa.

“I just think it’s sad that people have to do that to get their point across,” said Sherry Truyn, Reacting to Capitol Riot.