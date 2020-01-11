Erie residents receive a free recycling bin

An early morning began with hundreds of cars lining the City of Erie’s Municipal Garage to receive a new recycling bin.

This comes after the city changed recycling rules for the new year.

Frank Strumila, City of Erie Media Strategist says, “Waste management changed some of the recycling guidelines and from there the blue bags are not accepted anymore. You can only have clear bags and blue barrels.”

More than 500 barrels were placed in resident’s vehicles by the City of Erie’s Public Works Department.

The barrels were donated from Millcreek Township through a grant the township received ten years ago.

The grant eliminates recycling costs for residents.

Community members say receiving these barrels is just one simple way of cleaning up the environment.

Murray Oberacker, an Erie resident says, “There’s just way too much waste. You drive around here and see all the bottles, all the cans and everything. This is just one way to help and it’s really easy to do.”

For others, receiving one of the blue bins is a sign of relief knowing products will be disposed properly.

Debby Waite, an Erie resident says, “It’s nice to have something that you know where it goes, it’ll belong.”

Items that can be recycled include paper cardboard, plastic and metal cans.