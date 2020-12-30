Erie residents reminded of safe and legal use of fireworks during New Year’s holiday

An annual tradition for the New Year is to celebrate with fireworks, leading to a major boost in fireworks sales each holiday – even this one.

With all the uncertainty this year has brought, there is one guarantee: the majority of us are ready to jump into 2021. It’s just important to do so in a safe way.

With more people staying home this New Year’s, it’s looking like they’ll be ringing in 2021 with a boom.

“People that would normally just come in and buy maybe one big thing are picking two or three or five and are going to have a blast. A lot of people that have never celebrated on new years = caught the fever and are going to light off an item or two,” says John Kaliszewski, owner of Big Woodie’s Fireworks.

In Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to discharge a firework within 150 feet of an occupied structure.

“Distance is your friend. Most of the fireworks say get a safe distance away. People should really be a safe distance away and certainly buildings,” says Kaliszewski.

The boost in sales is leading to numerous concerns for firefighters.

“We worry about injuries, we worry about accidental deaths, and we worry about property damage from structure fires; from fireworks that may not go in a direction that people think they’re going to. So its a big concern of ours,” says Darren Hart, chief fire inspector of the city of Erie.

It is advised that if you’re drinking, you should be handing over the fireworks to another adult.

“If you have children and you’re going to let them have sparklers make certain that you have a bucket of water handy for the kids to drop the sparklers into,” says Kaliszewski.

If you are caught shooting fireworks in the city, the fine is $100 for fireworks closer than 150 feet from a structure, and violating the city noise ordinance can range from $300 to $1,000.

It is encouraged that if you see someone setting off fireworks illegally in the city to call the non-emergency line at 870-1120.