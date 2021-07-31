Erie residents see different views on what local government has done for Erie’s east side

Several residents living on the east side of the City of Erie said they feel the local government should do more for the neighborhood, meanwhile other residents see this differently.

Some residents feel that the east side of the City of Erie continues to be forgotten, but others don’t feel that way.

16501 is reported as the poorest zip code in the nation. That zip code is right here on Erie’s east side of the city.

Many residents such as this mother of three kids say that this side of the city has always been forgotten even at the height of the COVID era.

“They need to be out in the community talking to community members because how can you help someone if you don’t know what they need help with,” said Danielle Randall, Resident.

The pandemic has brought light to many strangers. Randall questions what is being met.

“What else have you been doing for them? Have you been doing an adequate job with these kids providing any mental health services. We’ve all been stressed of all of this. I can only imagine for small children going through this experience,” said Randall.

Randall said that she is an example of far too many east side parents trying to make ends meet.

“A number of these parents like me. I lost child care throughout all of this. I work multiple jobs trying to survive. Again there’s money out there. I’m not trying to look for a free handout, but what are you doing to actually help people to get back to what they need or be better than what they were before all of this happened,” said Randall.

Other residents said that the solution to better this part of the city is to take the matter into their own hands.

“The ones that are growing up and they’re doing something about it instead of just sitting around on their hands. They’re doing something about what they want to see change. They’re getting up being the change,” said Anthony McGowan, Resident.

McGowan owns 13 properties and is a landlord who witnessed some of his tenants struggling to make ends meet.

He said that he can only speak for himself about local government possibly meeting the needs of others.

“Also they paid three months in advance for them to be able to maintain a place to stay while they find different jobs and other ways to maintain employment,” said McGowan.

McGowan said that he has lived on the east side of Erie all of his life and he sees the build up happening in his community.

“I would think there’s 99% of minorities who own businesses around here, so personally I think it is enough,” said McGowan.

For this business owner, he is seeing positive changes including seeing Erie Police building relationships with residents.

For Randall however, she feels local government needs to actively meet the needs of many.

“You can beautify without gentrifying. You need to focus a lot on the schools, what it is that we’re providing to these students. Why they have to be in a classroom with 30 other students in a building that’s not air conditioned and the needs aren’t being met,” said Randall.

As Danielle mentioned, she hopes local government can focus to meet the needs of the people in the east side of the city.

