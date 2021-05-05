Erie residents seeking to raise backyard chickens

Many Erie residents are now hoping to raise backyard chickens.

Students from Penn State Behrend and other community members have addressed to Erie City Council members the importance of raising backyard chickens.

They said that having the chickens will help fight food insecurities.

Erie City Council Member Kathy Schaaf said that the City of Erie has been known to be a food desert.

Shaaf said that this move would be important to promote more wellness.

An Erie resident said that raising chickens in a backyard would provide access to fresh food.

“To sustain your family and to help others so eggs is protein and a nutriment for us. So definitely needed,” said Kathy Schaaf, Erie City Council Member.

“The benefit of a chicken would lay an egg every 25 hours so you’ll get an egg almost every single day from a chicken,” said Mark Koziorowski, Raising Chickens.

Erie City Council members will revisit this in the next council meeting.